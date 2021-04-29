NIT-Raipur NIMCET exam 2021 postponed

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL NIMCET was scheduled to be held on May 23

NIMCET exam 2021: Considering the Covid-19 situations, the National Institute of Technology (NIT Raipur) has deferred the NIMCET-2021 examination scheduled to be held on May 23.

NIT Raipur in its notification mentioned, "Due to the prevailing situation of the pandemic and also taking into account the safety and well-being of the candidates and examination functionaries, the date of NIMCET-2021 examination and its related activities i.e. date of choice filling, counselling, admission etc are hereby postponed till further notice.”

The revised dates of NIMCET will be announced at least 15 days before the examination.The application process was earlier closed on April 7. The exam is held for admission to MCA courses. Besides NIT Raipur, other institutes also accept NIMCET scores.

The candidates can visit the NIMCET website- nimcet.in for updates on exam.

