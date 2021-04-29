CLAT 2021 application deadline extended, check revised dates

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL CLAT 2021 will be held on June 13

CLAT 2021: The application process for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) has been extended to May 15, which was earlier scheduled to be closed on April 30. Interested candidates can now apply for the law entrance through the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

According to CNLU notification, “The executive committee of the Consortium of National Law Universities met on April 28, 2021. After reviewing recent developments, the committee resolved to extend the application deadline due to difficulties faced by students arising out of bank closures and lockdowns."

The CLAT 2021 is scheduled to be held on June 13 in a single shift from 2 pm to 4 pm. The entrance exam will carry 150 multiple-choice questions of one mark each. The test will be of 150 marks and there will be a penalty of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

