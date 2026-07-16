Rohit Sharma to bid goodbye to international cricket after final ODI vs England at Lord's?

London:

Former India cricketer Rohit Sharma could be playing his final international match when India face England in the third ODI at Lord's on Sunday. The veteran is unlikely to remain in the selectors' plans beyond the ongoing series in England as the team begins preparing for next year's ODI World Cup.

The national selection committee is understood to be looking ahead to the future, with chairman Ajit Agarkar, who is accompanying the team as the touring selector, currently in Cardiff. The move is expected to open the door for Yashasvi Jaiswal, who impressed with two centuries in three innings and is being viewed as a long-term option in the 50-over setup.

“The national selectors are keen that Yashasvi Jaiswal who scored two hundreds in three innings get a longer rope. There are around 20 games and Jaiswal needs to be given those 20 games. No one can tell Rohit to retire but this is very clear that going forward for the home series vs West Indies in September, the selectors would like to look forward. Rohit's future is a decision that he needs to take,” a senior BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Rohit’s form is a matter of concern

Rohit's recent returns in one-day cricket have done little to strengthen his case for an extended run. Across his last eight ODI innings, the opener has scored 241 runs at an average of 30.1 and a strike rate of 88.6, with one half-century to his name.

While uncertainty surrounds Rohit's future, Virat Kohli continues to enjoy the backing of the team management. It is understood that head coach and Agarkar are in agreement that Kohli remains an automatic selection because of his form and fitness.

The selectors are also believed to be conscious of giving Jaiswal enough opportunities before the World Cup. Persisting with Rohit beyond the England series would significantly reduce the youngster's chances of gaining valuable match experience in the limited number of ODIs scheduled before the tournament.

Notably, Rohit's equation with the selection committee had also come under scrutiny during his Test retirement. According to sources familiar with the selectors' thinking, they were not in favour of the veteran making a decision after featuring in only two of the five Tests in England. However, people aware of Rohit's position have maintained that he never intended to play only two matches and had made himself available for the entire series.

Also Read: