NEET PG 2021: Aspirants can crack entrance with basic knowledge, expert

NEET PG 2021: Check here the complete analysis of Saturday's paper by expert here.

NEET PG 2021: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for PG exam 2021 was conducted on Saturday (September 11) from 9 am to 12:30 pm. The examination was supposed to be held earlier on April 18 which had to be postponed viewing the condition of the Covid pandemic in the country at that time. As many as 2 lakh students took the NEET PG 2021 examination this year.

The exam paper contained 40 per cent of clinical questions, 20 per cent of image-based questions and one-liner factual questions. It did not include any multiple correct or match the following pattern of questions.

This year the number of questions was reduced to 200 in the NEET PG 2021 exam, which could result in increasing the difficulty level of the paper, however, according to Akash PG Division Director, Dr Aseem Dewan the paper was far easy as compared to INICET.

He also added, “High yield subjects which formed a major bulk of the paper were Medicine, surgery, obstetrics and gynaecology, PSM, pharmacology and pathology.”

According to Dr Aseem, short subjects carried scoring questions that were answerable with basic knowledge of the subject.

A lot of question was from high yield expected topics like optic pathway lesions (ophthalmology), leprosy, STD and immunobullous disorders (dermatology), vitamin deficiency (biochemistry) and waste disposal (PSM), informed the Dr Aseem. Integrated questions related to 1st and 2nd prof subjects were on the easier side. Many of these had giveaway options.

The paper only contained 5 per cent of direct repeat questions. The NEET PG 2021 largely focused on testing student’s knowledge of simple facts instead of rare syndromes and complex clinical scenario-based questions. If the students were able to apply the direct concepts, they can easily crack the paper.

Dr Aseem also cleared that, “Instead of focusing on rare syndromes and complex clinical scenario-based questions, students who had knowledge of simple facts and who could apply basic concepts will definitely crack the exam. The clinical scenarios were straightforward too – if the image was tough, the clinical scenario was a give-away.”

