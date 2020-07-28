Medical students demand cancellation/postponement of exams amid COVID-19 pandemic

Image Source : PTI Medical students demand cancellation/postponement of exams

Medical students from across the country are continuing their demand for the postponement or cancellation of MBBS exams. The demand to postpone or call off medical exams comes in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, as students are raising their voice citing the risks of catching infections amid exams. Other than the risk of contracting the coronavirus, medical students studying MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, and nursing are also concerned about the non-availability of books and notes essential for their medical exams.

To strengthen their demands, the medical and dental students have also begun an online petition, wherein a collective voice is being raised against the exams, which are otherwise scheduled to conducted in August.

Through the petition, a number of medical students have requested the authorities to postpone the medical exams for now, as the country is witnessing a steep rise in the daily number of COVID-19 positive cases.

Some students have also put forth the challenge of writing exams with gloves on, which has now become a mandate in protection against the coronavirus. Also, it would be a task to maintain social distancing while appearing collectively at examination centers, the students have voiced.

Earlier too, students preparing for medical exams have raised their concerns with respect to travelling to the exam centers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, an official word on the postponement or cancellation of medical exams is yet awaited.

