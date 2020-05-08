Maharashtra University final year exams to be held from July 1; rest all students to be promoted

Image Source : FILE Maharashtra University final exams to be held from July 1; rest all students to be promoted

Maharashtra university exams will be held from July 1 for only students in the final years of graduate and post-graduate examination in the state and rest all students will be promoted to the next level. Only final year students will give exams between July 1 and 31, unless lockdown is extended further, Maharashtra minister for higher and technical education Uday Samant on Friday said. The government will take stock of the situation again on June 20.

“A committee of vice-chancellors presented their report to the government today. The same was discussed with chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and the examination dates for higher and technical education will be declared on Friday at 1 pm,” said a statement by Samant on Thursday.

He said that 50-50% gradation formula will be used to promote students. 50% will be based on performance in previous years and 50% based on performance in the current year.

Also, ATKT students will be promoted to next year, however, will have to clear papers in 120 days after the term starts.

CET for UG courses will be conducted between July 1-15. And for PG courses it will be held between July 26-30.

All first and second-year students will be promoted to next year/semester based on their marks they scored in the previous semester combined with grades of the ongoing semester.

The exams will commence on July 1 and will end on July 31 as per the guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC), informed Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant.

A committee has been formed to take a call on the conduct of CET exams for UG and PG courses, the report will be out in 8 days.

A few days ago, it was announced that The Joint Entrance Exams-Mains (JEE-MAINS) for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering institutes will be held on July 18, 20, 21, 22 and 23, whereas, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate medical and dental courses will be held on July 26.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage