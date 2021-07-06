Karnataka PUC II result 2021: Regular, repeater students to be promoted; check evaluation criteria

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PUC II result will be announced by the second week of July

Karnataka PUC II result 2021: The Karnataka government has decided to promote the regular students, including repeaters as the exam was cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic. State Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said the decision has been taken because the casualties of Covid-19 were increasing during the second wave and it was decided by the department to cancel the PUC II exams.

The state government said that it will promote regular/fresher II PUC students by considering 45 per cent of their Class 10 Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) marks, 45 per cent of the I PUC marks and 10 per cent basis of academic performance of II PU.

All the repeaters who have been enrolled will be promoted by giving minimum passing marks along with 5 per cent grace marks. However, all the private candidates will have to appear for the II PUC examination which will be conducted by the department later.

The result will be announced by the second week of July. The candidates can check the result through the website- pue.kar.nic.in, once released.

- With ANI inputs

Latest Education News