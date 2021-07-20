Karnataka PUC II result 2021 today: Websites, direct link, how to check

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Karnataka PUC II result 2021 available to download at the websites- kseeb.kar.nic.in, pue.kar.nic.in

Karnataka PUC II result 2021: The Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka (PUE) will declare the 2nd PUC or Class 12 result on Tuesday (July 20). According to the official notification, the class 10 result will be announced at 4 pm.

Once released, the candidates can check the class 12 result through the official website- karresults.nic.in, apart from it, the result will be available at the private websites- kseeb.kar.nic.in, pue.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka PUC II Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official website -- karresults.nic.in Click on the link, 'Karnataka HSC board exam 2021 result.' Enter all the required details and click on ‘submit.’ Your Karnataka 2nd PUC Result will be displayed on the screen Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Karnataka PUC II Result 2021: Websites to check

Karnataka PUC II Result 2021: Direct link

The PUC, class 12 exam was cancelled earlier due to Covid-19 second wave. Students will be assessed on the basis of internal assessment, giving weightage to class 11, 12 marks.

