Karnataka PUC II Result 2021 to be declared tomorrow. Check details

Karnataka PUC II Result 2021: The Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka (PUE) is all set to declare the Karnataka 2nd PUC or Class 12 Result 2021 tomorrow (July 20). Candidates will be able to check their Karnataka Board Class 12 results online at karresults.nic.in. Apart for this, the result can also be checked on other websites- kseeb.kar.nic.in, pue.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka PUC II Result 2021: Date and Time

Students waiting for the Karnataka HSC exam result should note that the 2nd PUC result 2021 will be released at 4 pm on July 20.

Karnataka PUC II Result 2021: How to check

1. Visit the official website -- karresults.nic.in.

2. Click on the link, 'Karnataka HSC board exam 2021 result.'

3. Enter all the required details and click on ‘submit.’

4. Your Karnataka 2nd PUC Result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

