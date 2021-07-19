CBSE Results 2021 on Digilocker: Here’s how to check, download

Follow us on Image Source : DIGILOCKER / TWITTER CBSE Results 2021 are available on Digilocker.

The CBSE Board Exam 2021 results will be declared soon. The results for CBSE class 10 and 12 board exams will be released by July 31 on the basis of an alternative assessment method. However, the big concern remains on how to check your CBSE results.

This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Board of Secondary Education had cancelled the board examinations even before the schools could release the admit cards for students. Hence, the students are now worried about how to check the CBSE Board Results 2021 without a roll number?

CBSE Results 2021 on Digilocker

The CBSE results 2021 will be available on Digilocker, which does not require students to enter their roll number. Candidates can have direct access to important documents like mark sheet, passing certificate, migration certificate and skill certificates by logging in to the DigiLocker account. The portal and the result can be easily accessed by using the Aadhar Card number or the mobile number, using which the students had registered with the CBSE.

The DigiLocker is a secure cloud-based platform for storage, sharing and verification of documents and certificates.

Last year, the board had also introduced a Facial Recognition system whereby the students could access their documents by using their face. This facility is also available on Digilocker in case students do not have an Aadhar card.

CBSE Results 2021 on Digilocker: How to check via Digilocker Website

Visit the official website-- digilocker.gov.in. Under ‘education’ option, tap on the,‘Central Board Of Secondary Education’ link. Now, select Class 10 passing certificate/ Class 12 passing certificate/ Class 10 marksheet/ Class 12 marksheet. Login using your mobile number registered with CBSE. Your CBSE marksheet/certificate will be displayed on the screen.

CBSE Results 2021 on Digilocker: How to check via Digilocker Website Digilocker App

Download the DigiLocker app from Google Play Store or App Store. Tap on the ‘Access DigiLocker.’ Enter your name as per what is mentioned on your Aadhaar card. Enter your date of birth as on your Aadhaar card. Select your gender. Enter your mobile number. Set a security PIN. Enter your Email ID. Enter your Aadhaar number. Submit the details. Set a username.

Once the DigiLocker account is created, click on browse documents and enter your board roll number to get access to your board exam documents.