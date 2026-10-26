Five shot dead, several injured at hotel in Assam's Guwahati, police launch manhunt

Guwahati:

At least five people were shot dead at a hotel in Guwahati on Monday (October 26), a senior police officer said. The incident took place at Hotel Bilas Inn, opposite Bora Service and around two kilometres from the Assam Police headquarters, he said.

"We have recovered four bodies. These are being sent for post-mortem examinations," Guwahati Police Commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta told reporters after visiting the spot.

Mahanta said police had launched an operation to apprehend those involved in the shooting but declined to share further details.

Sources said several other people were injured in the incident and taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment. One of the injured later died at the hospital, they claimed.

The story is being updated.

Also Read

Three killed by militants in Manipur, locals protest with bodies outside CM's residence