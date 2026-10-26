Cyclone Arnab disrupts rail services, 53 trains cancelled on Oct 27-28 as South Coast Railway issues advisory

New Delhi:

South Coast Railway has issued a major travel advisory amid the approaching Cyclone Arnab, listing 53 train services for cancellation on October 27 and 28. The railway zone's headquarters office in Visakhapatnam issued the bulletin on October 26, citing the cyclone warning issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The list covers passenger and other train services operating across routes connected to several stations in Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring areas. Passengers have been advised to check the latest status of their trains before leaving for the station, as the cyclone-related disruption could affect their travel plans.

South Coast Railway issues cancellation bulletin

According to Bulletin No. 1 issued by South Coast Railway, the services have been permitted for cancellation due to Cyclone Arnab. The list includes trains operating between stations such as Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Machilipatnam, Gudivada, Bhimavaram, Nidadavolu, Narasapur, Guntur, Tenali, Visakhapatnam and other destinations.

Several services are listed for cancellation on October 27, while others are scheduled for October 28. Some trains have been listed for cancellation on both days. The affected services include trains operating on routes connecting Vijayawada with Machilipatnam, Rajahmundry, Narasapur and other stations. Services between Visakhapatnam and nearby destinations also feature in the bulletin.

(Image Source : REPORTER)List of trains cancelled on October 27-28.

Passengers advised to check train status before travel

The advisory comes as authorities monitor the developing cyclone situation. Passengers travelling on October 27 and 28 should verify the running status of their trains through official railway channels before starting their journey.

The bulletin also mentions a linked service involving train number 67290, the PSA-Visakhapatnam MEMU, scheduled for October 27, to pick up the next link, train number 67287, on the Visakhapatnam-Vizianagaram route on October 27. This arrangement is linked to the cancellation of the Rajahmundry-Visakhapatnam-Rajahmundry MEMU service numbered 67285 and 67286 on October 27.

South Coast Railway reviews cyclone preparedness

With heavy rainfall and strong winds anticipated, South Coast Railway General Manager Sandeep Mathur reviewed the zone's precautionary measures and disaster management preparedness. The review meeting was attended by the Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs) of all four divisions and the Principal Heads of Departments (PHODs).

The review focused on ensuring passenger safety, protecting railway personnel and maintaining safe train operations during adverse weather conditions. Officials have been directed to remain alert and coordinate closely with state government authorities while monitoring weather advisories issued by the Meteorological Department, an official release stated.

Vulnerable tracks, bridges and signalling systems under surveillance

South Coast Railway has intensified round-the-clock monitoring of vulnerable railway bridges, tracks, yards and signalling systems. Patrolmen and watchmen have been deployed at sensitive locations, while emergency track maintenance materials are being kept in adequate quantities for immediate use if required. Railway teams are also clearing silt, vegetation and debris from catch-water drains and drainage channels, the release added.

24x7 war rooms activated for emergency coordination

To strengthen communication and ensure a swift response to emergencies, South Coast Railway has established 24x7 war rooms at its zonal headquarters and divisional headquarters. The General Manager has instructed officials to maintain continuous coordination with state government authorities and closely track weather developments. Emergency response teams are also being kept ready to provide assistance in affected areas whenever necessary. Railway crews have been placed on standby to operate special trains, if required, depending on the evolving situation and operational needs.

Help desks, refunds and medical support for passengers

South Coast Railway has also strengthened passenger assistance arrangements ahead of the expected adverse weather. Help desks are being set up at major stations to provide timely information, while additional counters will be operated to facilitate refunds for cancelled train tickets, wherever applicable.

Catering units have been instructed to maintain adequate food stocks, and alternative power supply arrangements have been ensured. Medical teams, first-aid facilities and ambulances are being kept ready to provide round-the-clock emergency assistance. Civil Defence personnel and Scouts and Guides volunteers have also been alerted to support relief and emergency operations if needed.

How passengers can stay updated

South Coast Railway said it would share timely information through station help desks, helpline numbers and official communication channels. Passengers should monitor these updates before travelling and confirm whether their particular train is operating as scheduled. Travellers have also been advised to allow for possible changes to their plans and cooperate with railway officials as precautionary measures are implemented in response to Cyclone Arnab.

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