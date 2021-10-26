JKBOSE Class 12 exam from November 9, check Covid-19 guidelines

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The class 12 exam is scheduled to be held from November 9

JKBOSE Class 12 Exam 2021: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the datesheets for class 12 exam for Jammu (winter zone) and Kashmir (summer divisions). The class 12 exam is scheduled to be held from November 9 to December 4.

The board has also released Covid-19 guidelines for students. According to JKBOSE, the students appearing in the exam have to take parental consent, the centre superintendents have been asked to allow candidates only having consent for offline exam duly signed by parents.

“The external practical exams in all the concerned subjects shall be conducted by the respective affiliated institution at their own level immediately before the commencement of theory exam and submit the award rolls internal and external practical’s to the Joint Secretary, Secrecy, JD immediately after the issuance of admit cards by JKBOSE,” JKBOSE official notification mentioned.

The institutions are instructed to keep thermal scanners, hand sanitisers, pulse oximeter at the exam venue, the candidates without face masks will not be allowed inside the exam centre. The entire datesheets is available at the website- jkbose.nic.in.

Latest Education News