Jharkhand HRD minister applies for admission in class 11 as regular student, says 'will study hard'

Jharkhand human resource development (HRD) minister Jagarnath Mahto applied for admission in class 11 as a regular student at a government affiliated inter college in Bokaro district on Monday. The 53-year-old Mahto is re-starting his education almost after 25 years. He had passed matriculation (class-10) examinations in 1995. Speaking to news agency ANI, Mahto said he was very offended when his capability of assuming the role of the HRD minister was questioned.

The minister has been facing criticism, not only from the common people but also from a section of elected members, for his educational qualification ever since he was elevated as HRD minister of Jharkhand.

"I am enrolling in class 11 now and will study hard. I was very offended when my capability of assuming the role of the HRD minister was questioned as I am still just a class 10 pass out," Mahto, who is a legislator from Dumri assembly constituency in Giridih district, was quoted as saing by ANI.

"4,416 model schools will be opened and operated all across Jharkhand. I have signed the order to undertake the work for it today. This will provide better education in the state with more facilities," he added.

Of the 11 ministers in JMM+Congress led government, eight ministers including chief minister Hemant Soren have declared their educational qualification to be between eighth and 12th pass, while three have declared having qualification of graduate and above, according to Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

