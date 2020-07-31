Jammu & Kashmir: MBBS students demand postponement of exams citing pandemic and 2G issues

Image Source : PTI MBBS students demand postponement of exams citing pandemic and 2G issues (Representational image)

MBBS students from universities across Jammu and Kashmir are demanding that in light of the coronavirus pandemic examinations should be postponed. According to the students, the examination in Jammu and Kashmir Universities are scheduled from August 10. Students are however citing serious concerns regarding the preparation being hindered because of coronavirus pandemic.



"In the current situation, it is difficult for us to travel long distances to colleges. Our syllabus and practical work were not completed. We couldn't complete online classes due to the 2G network service. Our books are in hostels for the past few months. We are requesting the authorities to postpone the exams to a suitable date," a student from Jammu University said.

Several students from across the two premier universities -- the University of Jammu and the University of Kashmir -- told indiatvnews.com that they don't want to risk their lives and they are scared to come to colleges to give exams.

'Preparation badly affected'

"There is no time for us to prepare. Half of our class is out of the Jammu division and some out of the union territory. Many students belong to the red zone area also. This exam poses a threat to us. Some of the students from our class are coronavirus positive and many of them are asymptomatic. Who will be responsible for our lives? We may not be important to the university but we are important to our parents," said 1st-year MBBS student from Jammu University.

Meanwhile, Kashmir University has announced that the exams will be conducted from August 10. In Jammu University, the exams are scheduled from September 1 and internal exams (Send-ups) are being held from August 10.

"I am tending to 3 symptomatic patients in my family and have started developing symptoms myself. I know many batch mates who are going through the same. How are we supposed to study amidst all this? Even if we managed to, how do we return from the COVID hotspot to our homes where have elders having co-morbidities? How can be put their lives at risk," a 2-year MBBS student said.



"We have attended the college only for three months due to Article 370 abrogation and now coronavirus pandemic. The due to 2G internet connection we are also unable to access online classes," said a 1-year MBBS student from GM College.



Several students also told indiatvnews.com that the date-sheet of exams in case of Jammu University has been issued just 20 days before the exams and they don't have much time to prepare.



"We talked to the principal about the situation and he said that it wasn't up to him as it is the decision of the University and the university officials are saying that the principal proposed the date-sheet. No one is giving us any clear information. Also, we should have been informed about the exams at least 2 months before," another student from GM College said.



Indiatvnews.com tried to contact the university officials but haven't received any response so far.

