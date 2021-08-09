Jamia Hamdard launches Medical Virology PG course

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Apply till till September 15

Jamia Hamdard admissions 2021: Jamia Hamdard has introduced new post-graduate (MSc) course on Medical Virology for the current session 2021-22 in order to facilitate the acquisition of new insights into virus biology and cellular function through the study of viruses. "To combat these endemics and to have rapid response against an emergency situation we need a well-trained experts and laboratory with sufficient infrastructure in the field of virology. The virologists not only could work in the laboratories but also help policymakers in strategy planning to fight these dreadful pathogens. Since, our country lacks such courses to handle viral diseases which encouraged Jamia Hamdard to start a new course in MSc Virology," VC Prof. M. Afshar Alam said.

Interested candidates can apply online on the websites- jamiahamdard.edu, jamiahamdard.nopaperforms.com till September 15. The students will be selected on the basis of an entrance exam.

The objective of the MSc Virology program includes-

To understand the basic biology and innovative research on various stages of virus life cycles, including structure and properties of viruses

To understand the interactions of viruses with their host cells to achieve new insights into the disease pathogenesis, viral-induced carcinogenesis and the mechanism how viruses evade host immune response.

To facilitate the discovery of novel antiviral drugs

To facilitate the vaccine development strategy

To provide outstanding training in the field of Virology.

To nurture communication and collaboration among all scientists with interests in Virology, including basic virologists, molecular biologist, computational biologists, epidemiologists, and clinicians.

The students after successful completion of the course will be eligible for various jobs include academic research, industry research (development of new drugs or vaccines), or government research organizations like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical Virologists may be active faculty member/scientist in universities, institute, graduate school, and medical school, as per varsity.

