ITI Berhampur awarded Gold Medal at 72nd SKOCH summit for developing innovative products to fight Covid

Image Source : INDIA TV ITI Berhampur honoured with Gold Medal at 72nd SKOCH summit for developing innovative products to fight Covid.

Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Berhampur has been honoured with Gold Medal at 72nd SKOCH summit for developing innovative products to fight Covid-19.

The institute was honoured via a virtual meeting organized by SKOCH Group. Dr. Rajat Kumar Panigrahy, Principal of the institute said the award is dedicated to all the COVID warriors.

ITI Berhampur has developed a range of innovative products to fight COVID-19 such as Smart swab collection Kiosk, Smart UVC sole sanitizer, UVC ROBO Warrior, UVC Sanitizer, Aerosol Box, Automatic Sanitizer Dispenser and others.

Image Source : INDIA TV ITI Berhampur honoured with Gold Medal at 72nd SKOCH summit for developing innovative products to fight Covid.

Out of this range of innovative products, four products were filed for patents and published in the patent journal. It has been for the first time that ITI products have been patented, a development described as a proud moment by the Ministry of Skill Development and Education.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also appreciated the efforts and said that the skill team ITI has shown the track to the country to lead Atmanirbhar Bharat.

ALSO READ | ITI Berhampur innovates 3D Graphics Sculpture fabrication art

Also, the ITI has earned recognition and appreciation by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey, Cabinet Minister, Skill Development.

These innovations are a step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat. The products helped a lot and used in COVID hospitals, by frontline COVID warriors and COVID patents.

ALSO READ | Suzuki hires over 460 students from ITI Berhampur in offline campus drive

Latest Education News