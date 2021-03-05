Image Source : ITI ITI, Berhampur innovates 3D Graphics Sculpture fabrication art

The Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Berhampur students have once again come up with an innovation to develop 3D graphics sculpture fabrication art. With this innovative concept, sculptures up to 100 ft with sky color backgrounds can be manufactured and installed.

The most important point in the sculptures is that they can be easily carried when and where required. This can consume only scrap metal sheets at low cost and lightweight. The students have developed the technique under the leadership of Dr. Rajat Kumar Panigrahy, Principal, ITI Berhampur.

"This shows a new era of skill development on computer graphics, welding, grinding, cutting, painting skills are integrated to develop the skill and this will be a new star of attraction in the public rallies of political leaders. This will further add value to a circular economy by creating employment in this area," Dr. Panigrahy said.

Dr. Panigrahy said that the first sculpture is dedicated to honourable Biju Pattnaik on his 105th Birth anniversary.

In November 2020, ITI Berhampur entered the Asia Book of Records for designing the largest open-air scrap sculpture museum. Installed inside the ITI campus, the Scrap Sculpture Park, was adjudged as the largest open air scrap sculpture park in Asia.

Last year, in August, ITI Berhampur had registered three of its innovative products developed to fight against COVID-19 in the patent journal.

Following the footsteps of IITs and NITs, ITI Berhampur has joined in the patent institute club of the country. In the coming days, this achievement will catapult more ITIs participation towards filing patents for their innovations and contribute towards fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Aatmnirbhar Bharat".

