Aatmanirbhar Bharat: ITI Berhampur files for three patents in fight against coronavirus

Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Berhampur has registered three of its innovative products developed to fight against coronavirus in the patent journal, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has informed. India is the third country in the world to have maximum number of coronavirus cases, however, the doubling time of cases is now 30 days.

India has left the US and Brazil behind, as far as its seven-day average of daily new coronavirus cases are concerned. Since the pandemic broke out, this has happened for the first time. What does it mean? In simpler words, it suggests that for a straight week, India has consistently reported more new cases every day than the other two front-running nations.

What's more, that even as the US graph is coming down and Brazil has found a plateau, India seems to be on a gravity-defying spree. If numbers are anything to go by as far as indications of what is in store for the immediate future, India is in for a rough ride.

India's doubling rate every 24-30 days is a stark contrast against every 47 days in Brazil and an even envious 65 days in the US, where the graph has already started to come down.

The longer the doubling rate period grows, the better as it is a sign of having a grip over the pandemic. While the US has been successful in increasing the doubling period quite fast which is reflected in its overall Covid-19 performance, as of now, India is visibly struggling to do so.

