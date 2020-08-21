Weekend lockdown in Haryana: Offices, shops except essential to remain closed on Saturday, Sundays

Image Source : FILE PHOTO | PTI Weekend lockdown in Haryana

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Friday announced that all offices and shops except those selling essential items will remain closed in Haryana on every Saturday and Sunday due to COVID-19. This announcement comes a day after the state recorded its highest single-day spike.

On Thursday, a total of 996 cases of coronavirus reported with this the COVID-19 tally now stands at 50,926. While, 578 fatalities were recorded till now in the state.

For the past several days, Haryana is recording a high number of COVID-19 cases each day. The number of active cases stands at 7,555 while 42,793 patients have been already recovered and discharged from the hospital.

Earlier in July, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that weekend lockdown serves no purpose in the fight against the novel coronavirus and there were no plans to impose any more lockdowns.

"A lockdown will not serve any purpose unless it is imposed for a 14-day period. Imposing a lockdown over the weekend or for two days merely gives the impression that something is being done," the Chief Minister said.

