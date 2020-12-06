Image Source : ITI BEHRAMPUR Suzuki hires over 460 students from ITI Berhampur in offline campus drive

Suzuki Motors has hired over 460 students of Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Berhampur, as a part of its offline campus drive amid the coronavirus pandemic. The selected candidates will join the company with a package of Rs 19,400 per month, ITI Berhampur principal Dr. Rajat Kumar Panigrahy said today.

ITI Berhampur's 11th position in the All-India ranking helped it attract reputed industries like Suzuki for campus recruitment, Panigrahy said.

"The huge recruitment by Suzuki shows that the automobile industry is reviving after the lockdown. The teams from Suzuki Motors conducted written test and interview for the eligible candidates who had secured 50% marks in HSC and 60% in ITI. More than 570 candidates participated in the drive," he said.

Vice-chancellor of Berhampur University Professor Govind Chakrapani, Director, IISER, Berhampur Professor KVR Charry, Principal, Parala Maharaja Engineering College Prof Rajan Kumar Swain, Regional Assistant Director of Employment Berhampur RM Killana, GM in-charge S&T IREL Chatrapur JN Sadangi and principal Dr. Panigrahy distributed the offer letters to the selected students.

