Image Source : INDIA TV ITI Berhampur enters Asia book of records for its largest open air Scrap Sculpture Park

In a big achievement, the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Behrampur has entered the Asia Book of Records for its largest open-air Scrap Sculpture Park. The open-air Scrap Sculpture Park (SSP), named The Mind Heart and Hand Show, is said to be the largest park in any technical institute in India.

ITI Behrampur Principal Dr. Rajat Kumar Panigrahy said, "The Heart, Mind, and Hand shown are the largest of its kind in any technical institute in the country. This is a new innovative concept of skill development through waste management.

The open-air park consists of 20 big sculptures, that are giant guitar, Iron Man, Terminator, Dolphin, Turtle, Helicopter, Chetak, Predator, Spotted Deer, Robot, Reindeer, Lizard, Peacock, Huge Cow, King Kong, Fishing lure, Tank, Hanging Fish, Giraffe.

Image Source : ITI BERHAMPUR ITI Berhampur enters Asia book of Records for its largest open-air Scrap Sculpture Park

All the 20 sculptures, ranging from 7 feet to 70 feet, are being designed, fabricated, and installed in an open space on the campus.

Two sculptures of them are in the pipeline to be recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records.

Dr. Panigrahy also said that this shows a new era of teaching concept of design thinking and teamwork, integration of skills in various sectors like an engineering drawing, welding, sheet metal, mason, turning, fitting and painting have been done with the aim of converting the institute into an education wonderland.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage