IGNOU July Admission 2021: Last date to apply today; check direct link, how to apply

IGNOU July Admission 2021 is going to end on Monday (October 11). Candidates can still apply for ODL and Online Programmes from the official website-- ignou.ac.in.

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 11, 2021 11:43 IST
IGNOU
Image Source : FILE

IGNOU July Admission 2021 is going to end on Monday (October 11).

IGNOU July Admission 2021: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) July Admission 2021 registration process will end on Monday (October 11). Candidates can apply for Online Distance Learning courses and Online Programmes offered by the varsity, from the official website of IGNOU-- ignou.ac.in. Earlier, the last date to fill the application form was September 30, which was later extended due to unavoidable administrative reasons.

Candidates must note that there is no need to send the printed copy of the admission form to the Regional Centre. Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 200 apart from the programme fee. Once the admission form is submitted online, candidates can track the progress of their admission through the login portal.

IGNOU July Admission 2021: How to apply 

  1. Visit the official website of Indira Gandhi National Open University-- ignou.ac.in.
  2. Go to the ‘Register Online’ menu available on the header menu and scroll down to select ‘Fresh Admission’.
  3. Alternatively, click on the direct link here - IGNOU July Admission 2021.
  4. Proceed for the registration process if you are a new applicant or enter username, password and captcha code to log in.
  5. Fill in the application form and upload the required documents needed for admission.
  6. Then pay the application fees through the online portal available on IGNOU SAMARTH.
  7. Click on submit tab and also take a printout of the application form for any future reference.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of IGNOU -- ignou.ac.in for more information. 

