Monday, October 11, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
Breaking
  • Uttarakhand: Senior BJP leader and Minister of Transport Yashpal Arya joins Congress ahead of Assembly polls
  • Coal shortage in most of power plants in Delhi, stock left for only 2-3 days: Power Minister Satyendar Jain
  • Corruption case probe: CBI searches premises of NCP leader and former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in Nagpur
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. Himachal Pradesh schools reopen for Class 8 students

Himachal Pradesh schools reopen for Class 8 students

Schools in Himachal Pradesh on Monday resumed physical classroom studies for class 8 students.

PTI PTI
Shimla Published on: October 11, 2021 10:31 IST
Himachal Pradesh
Image Source : PTI

Schools in Himachal Pradesh on Monday resumed physical classroom studies for class 8 students.

Schools in Himachal Pradesh on Monday resumed physical classroom studies for class 8 students, after a long hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, schools had reopened for students of classes 9 to 12 from September 27. The decision to open schools for classes 8 to 12 was taken by the state government after taking into consideration the COVID-19 situation in Himachal Pradesh and the positivity rate.

The education department is allowed to open schools from class 8 onwards, on all working days, by following Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) and safety guidelines, according to a government notification issued on October 8. To ensure all SOPs, including the staggering of students, are followed, principals and headmasters are authorised to implement micro plans prepared by them for their respective school, according to availability of accommodation, it said. 

READ MORE| Goa schools get nod for Class 11, 12 offline exams

READ MORE| DU colleges see increased interest in BA Philosophy courses

Latest Education News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News