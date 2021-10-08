Goa schools get nod for Class 11, 12 offline exams

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Goa Education Department has permitted higher secondary schools to hold class 11 and 12 examinations in offline mode.

The Goa Education Department on Friday gave permission to higher secondary schools to hold Class 11 and 12 examinations in offline mode. In a circular issued during the day, the Director of Education Bhushan Savaikar said requests to hold these examinations in offline mode had come in from many schools and permission was being given on the condition that pandemic norms will be adhered to strictly.

“Only vaccinated staff shall be allowed in the school premises. Those who cannot produce a vaccination certificate shall be allowed after producing the negative report of the RTPCR test. Such report shall be valid for seven days and a fresh report shall be produced after the seventh day,” the circular read.

It added that the number of students, who will have to wear a mask at all times, will be limited to 50 per cent of the capacity of the classroom, with seating arrangements to be made keeping in mind social distancing. "Every student and staff shall be checked for body temperature before entering the school premises. which shall be sanitized every day prior to opening," the circular further said.

READ MORE| CBSE Term 1 November Exam 2022: Candidates can only use pen to mark answers

READ MORE| New NEP to help provide affordable, quality education to students: Dharmendra Pradhan

Latest Education News