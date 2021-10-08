CBSE Term 1 November Exam 2022: Candidates can only use pen to mark answers

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Students will be allowed to use only pen to mark answers in the OMR sheet during the Class 10, 12 Term 1 November exams.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will allow candidates to mark answers during the Term 1 November exam only by using a pen. The board will provide extra blank space or circle in the OMR answer sheet for students to use if they decide to change their response to a question.

As per reports, "If any student later realise that they have marked the wrong choice, they can strike it off, darken the correct circle and write the same in the additional blank space."

The CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2022 Term 1 will begin from November 15. Complete date-wise schedule for the same is expected to be released by this week on the official website - cbse.gov.in. CBSE has already released the Class 12 question bank on the official website- cbseacademic.nic.in.

CBSE board exams will be conducted in two terms (Term 1 and Term 2) this year. The board has already declared the assessment criteria for this academic year and accordingly students will be marked on the basis of both internal and external evaluation.

CBSE Class 12 internal assessment will be done on the basis of the end of topic or unit tests, exploratory activities, practicals, or projects. The board has provided the assessments, question banks, teacher training, and other curriculums to its affiliated schools.

Schools have been instructed to follow the curriculum shared by the CBSE and students will be marked accordingly. Schools will also be required to upload the marks scored by the students to the online CBSE portal.

Candidates can visit the official website of CBSE to check further details.

