IGNOU July 2021 application date, re-registration deadline extended; check details

IGNOU July admission 2021: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the admission deadline for the July session. The candidates can now apply online till July 31 through the official websites- ignou.ac.in, ignou.samarth.edu.in which was earlier scheduled to be closed on July 15.

The application deadline for the re-registration process has also been extended, apply now at the websites- ignou.ac.in, ignou.samarth.edu.in.

IGNOU July session 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Official website of IGNOU - ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on IGNOU 2021 July Session Admission Link

Step 3: Fill up the Student Registration Form to register

Step 4: Fill up the admission form and make fee payment

Step 5: Download, take a print out of the provisional admission letter.

It is to be noted that candidates enrolled in the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes of two and three years are eligible to re-register. In this re-registration process candidates will be registering for the programme of July session.

Candidates are advised to apply as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush. But before that, they must go through all the important instructions carefull.

