CA July exams 2021: Relax RT-PCR testing condition, give opt-out option, SC tells ICAI

ICAI CA July exams 2021: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked that if alternate methods can be adopted other than RT-PCR certificate to examine if a candidate is medically fit to take CA exams. A bench of justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Aniruddha Bose observed that the PCR negative report may not adjugate the candidate's fitness.

The bench said that Covid effects are long lasting citing the reports of post covid complications. It also asked the ICAI counsel to submit their view points today on observations made by the court.

The bench also rejected pleas made by students that vaccination should be given priority on the basis of hall tickets and also viewed that the commute and accomodations are the sole responsibilities of exam takers.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has earlier ruled out any postponement or cancellation of the July-scheduled examinations. Informing the Supreme Court, the institute has said that "a majority of students are eager to appear" in the upcoming exams. The CA exam is scheduled to be conducted from July 5 onwards.

The ICAI said it has a statutory duty to hold the exams for the benefit of around 3.74 lakh candidates, adding that the institute is trying to ensure that the exams are held in July, 2021, with all mandated Covid-19 safety protocols in place.

