Nearly 6,000 CA students write to CJI seeking reliefs including opt-out for all, additional attempt

As many as 5,900 students yet to appear in the upcoming Chartered Accountancy (CA) examinations wrote a letter to Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana on Monday, urging him to take suo-motu cognisance of the issues flagged by them including absence of opt-out option for all students, extension of old course attempt and other reliefs. The letter comes days after a plea seeking to highlight similar concerns was filed in the Supreme Court.

"The students have approached the ICAI to provide an opt-out option for upcoming exams, wherein a student who is not able to appear for the upcoming exams either because he/she or any of their family members contract Covid or for any other medical emergency in family or even for any other reason due to the pandemic, be allowed to opt-out in this exam cycle and appear in the next exam before November cycle," the letter read.

The detailed letter highlighted that the July 2021 exam attempt is one last chance for Old course students to clear their exams, failing which they will be have to opt for the new course and will have to study the syllabus all over again.

"Many of these old course students will not be able to appear for the examination in the coming exam cycle of July 2021 and it is due to this that they will be shifted to the new course forcefully and all the efforts and years they have put in to study the old course syllabus will go waste and it would be very harsh and rigid to do so, especially when the nation is dealing with a pandemic," it said.

Further, the letter said that no such additional attempt has been provided to the students of July 2021 attempt as opposed to previous year. "While conducting the November 2020 exams, the institute not only provided the students with an opt-out option which was exercisable until the last exam of the cycle but it also provided the students an additional attempt in January 2021. Students suffering from Covid were given an option to opt-out and appear for exams in January this year. However, no such additional attempt has been provided to the students of July 2021 attempt which is unfair when we compare it with the benefits that were extended in November 2020," it added.

