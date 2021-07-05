Himachal Pradesh Board HPBoSE Class 10 result 2021 released, here's how to check

Follow us on Image Source : FILE HPBoSE Class 10 result available at hpbose.org

HPBoSE 10th result 2021: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBoSE) has released the result of class 10 exam on July 5. A total of 1.16 lakh (1,16,954) students who have enrolled for the class 10 exam can check the result through the official website- hpbose.org.

All the students have already been promoted to the next class as the exam was cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic. The students will be assessed on the basis of performance in first term, second term, pre-board and internal assessment exams, including practical exams.

HPBoSE 10th Result 2021: When and where to check

The result once released will be available at the website- hpbose.org. Click on the link that reads 'HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2021'. Enter your roll number and other credentials. Your HPBOSE 10th Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen. Download the result, take a print of the same for further reference.

Students should also note that the 10th result will only be displayed on the official website, as the schools have been advised against displaying the result on the notice board. The decision has been taken in view of the coronavirus outbreak and to help students maintain social distancing norms.

READ MORE | Haryana Board BSEH 12th result 2021: Know result date, evaluation criteria

READ MORE | JAC Class 10, 12 exam result 2021: Check date and time, evaluation criteria

Latest Education News