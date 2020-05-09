No fee hike in Maharashtra schools for academic year 2020-21

Image Source : PTI Maharashtra education department directs schools not to hike fee for academic year 2020-2021 (Representational image)

The Maharashtra Education Department has issued new gudielines to schools directing not to hike fee for academic year 2020-2021 and asked institutions not to force parents to pay remaining fee for academic year 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 in one go.

Issuing the order, Maharashtra Education Department said, "there will be no hike in school fee for this academic year 2020-21. Parents should not be forced to pay the remaining fee of academic year 2019-20 and the fee for 2020-21 in one go, they must be given monthly/quarterly payment options."

Earlier on April 14, several schools have announced a fee hike adding to their woes. Parents started an online petition to the HRD Ministry demanding a directive to schools for not implementing fee hike this academic session at least till schools reopen.

Previously, Gujarat government announced that private schools will not hike fees for an year, also the West Bengal government appealed schools to refrain from hiking fees.

