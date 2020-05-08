CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam dates announced. Check details

Image Source : FILE CBSE to conduct class 10th and 12th board exams from July 1st to July 15th

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold the remaining exams of Class 10 and Class 12 Board from July 1 to July 15. The crucial exams suffered a halt due to the coronavirus crisis and lockdown in the country. Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced the dates of CBSE board exams via a video message.

Earlier on April 1, CBSE had announced that it will conduct exams for 29 subjects out of the approximately 90 that were left around the time when the lockdown was imposed. For Class 10, only exams for students of North East Delhi will be held.

For Class 12, exams are to be conducted for business studies, geography, Hindi (Core), Hindi (elective), home science, sociology, computer science (old), computer science (new), information practice (old), information practice (new), information technology and biotechnology.

The board is working on resuming the evaluation of answer scripts, which stopped in March due to the lockdown. One of the options being considered is to deliver the answer scripts to the examiners at come, amid the ongoing threat posed by the virus.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage