'The day has come': Gabriel Martinelli pens heartfelt note to Arsenal fans after his departure from London

The Premier League 2026-27 season is well underway, and with the summer transfer window closed, the sides have their final squads ready until midway through the season. With the new season, many eyes are set upon defending champions Arsenal.

The side have roped in many big names in the summer window and have recently let go of their star winger Gabriel Martinelli. After a 7-year stay at the club, Martinelli leaves after a good tenure with Arsenal as he completes his move to Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal.

Completing his move, Martinelli took centre stage and penned a heartfelt note for the Arsenal fans, talking about his time with the club and how much he enjoyed playing in the North London club.

"The day has come, and honestly, I still don’t feel ready to write a goodbye, but I’ll try. When I arrived here, seven years ago, I was just a boy who had only recently turned 18. In my heart, I thought I would stay forever. But life is constantly changing, and sometimes our paths take us in directions different from the ones we had planned,” Martinelli posted on Instagram.

"I’ve spent seven years at this club. I feel like an adopted Hale End boy, you could say. I found a family that took care of me and watched me grow throughout all these years. Since my first day, you made me feel at home. Every time I stepped on the pitch, despite everything, I tried to give everything I had for this shirt,” he added.

Arsenal to take on Chelsea next

Speaking of Arsenal, the side is off to a perfect start to the new PL season, having won both of their matches so far. The side sits in second place in the standings with six points in two matches, and their next game could decide their tempo for the early season.

It is worth noting that Arsenal will be taking on arch-rivals Chelsea in their next game. The two sides will take on each other in the London derby at the Emirates Stadium, and it could be interesting to see which side comes out on top.

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