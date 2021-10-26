Delhi University DUET answer key 2021 for MPhil, PhD released; how to check

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Raise objections on DUET answer key by October 27

DUET answer key 2021: The provisional answer keys along with recorded responses for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET)-2021 for M.Phil/ Ph.D courses has been released. Candidates who appeared for DUET can check and download the answer key on the official website- nta.ac.in/duetexam.

The candidates not satisfied with the answer key may challenge the same by October 27, 11:50 pm. They need to pay a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged. The payment can be made through Paytm, Net Banking, Debit/ Credit Card.

DUET 2021 answer key: How to check

Visit the official website- nta.ac.in/DuetExam Click on the 'answer key' link A PDF file with DUET answer key will appear on the screen Download, take a printout for further reference.

The Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) was held on September 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and October 1 in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. For further updates on DUET 2021, the candidates can contact 011- 40759000 or email at duet@nta.ac.in.

