Delhi University DU UG Admission 2021 special cut-off list released, here's how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Candidates can apply for DU special cut-offs from October 26

DU UG Admissions 2021: The Delhi University on Monday released the special cut-off list for the remaining vacant seats in the undergraduate courses for Science, Arts and Commerce streams. In these special cut-off rounds, candidates who are eligible but could not take admission due to certain reasons are only eligible to apply.

The eligible candidates can apply for admission from 10 am on October 26, till October 27, 11:59 PM. Interested candidates can apply on the official website of DU- du.ac.in.

According to Delhi University, "The special cut-off is the last declared cut-off of the respective program and college. Declaration of special cut-offs is subject to availability of vacant seats in programme and college." Meanwhile, over 60,000 seats have already been filled till the third cut-off, the varsity has received 1.70 lakh (1,70,696) applications.

DU Admissions 2021: How to apply online

Visit the official website- du.ac.in Choose college, course and upload the documents Documents will be verified by college, pay the admission fee once the application is approved If a candidate could not pay the admission fee in a given time, he/ she has to cancel the application and re-apply in a different round Once the application process is completed, download it, take a printout for further reference.

DU Admission 2021: Important documents

Candidates will have to keep the following documents handy to secure admission to DU-

Class 10 mark sheet

Class 10 Board examination certificate

Class 12 mark sheet

Class 12 provisional certificate/original certificate

Conduct certificate Category (SC/ST/PWD/CW/KM) certificate

OBC (non-creamy layer) certificate

Migration certificate

Transfer certificate

Two passport-size self-attested photographs.

The fourth cut-off list will be released on October 30. The varsity has 70,000 seats for undergraduate (UG) courses. For details on UG admission, please visit the website- du.ac.in.

READ MORE | DU Admissions 2021: Over 58,000 students secure seats under three cut-off lists

ALSO READ | As DU cut off touches 100%, CBSE students with over 90% marks worry over admission

Latest Education News