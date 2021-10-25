Monday, October 25, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
Breaking
  • Sensex drops over 150 points in early trade; Nifty slips below 18,000
  • Active COVID-19 cases in India decline to 1,67,695: Union Health Ministry
  • Punjab all-party meeting on BSF jurisdiction issue today
  • Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav to address press conference in Lucknow
  • PM Modi to visit Varanasi and Siddharthnagar, launch medical colleges, development projects
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. Delhi University Admissions 2021: Special cut-off list for UG admission today, important details

Delhi University Admissions 2021: Special cut-off list for UG admission today, important details

The Delhi University special cut-off list will be released on October 25  

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 25, 2021 9:51 IST
DU UG admission 2021

DU special cut-off list today 

DU UG Admission 2021: The Delhi University will release the special cut-off list on Monday, October 25 for the remaining vacant seats in undergraduate courses. The special cut-off list will be released at the official website- du.ac.in

According to DU, over 60,000 seats have already been filled, the varsity had received 1.70 lakh (1,70,696) applications till the third cut-off. In these special cut-off rounds, the candidates with the required percentage who could not take admission due to certain reasons are only eligible to apply in the special cut-offs. “The special cut-off is strictly for those students who had the eligible scores as per the first three lists but could not take admission due to any reason or withdrew their application. But this will be subject to the availability of seats in the college. The cancellation process has been put on hold so that there is no movement of students in between different colleges,” DU official notification mentioned. 

The fourth cut-off list will be released on October 30. The varsity has 70,000 seats for undergraduate (UG) courses.  For details on UG admission, please visit the website- du.ac.in

READ MORE | DU Admissions 2021: Over 58,000 students secure seats under three cut-off lists 

ALSO READ | As DU cut off touches 100%, CBSE students with over 90% marks worry over admission 

 

Latest Education News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News