Delhi University Admissions 2021: Special cut-off list for UG admission today, important details

Follow us on DU special cut-off list today

DU UG Admission 2021: The Delhi University will release the special cut-off list on Monday, October 25 for the remaining vacant seats in undergraduate courses. The special cut-off list will be released at the official website- du.ac.in.

According to DU, over 60,000 seats have already been filled, the varsity had received 1.70 lakh (1,70,696) applications till the third cut-off. In these special cut-off rounds, the candidates with the required percentage who could not take admission due to certain reasons are only eligible to apply in the special cut-offs. “The special cut-off is strictly for those students who had the eligible scores as per the first three lists but could not take admission due to any reason or withdrew their application. But this will be subject to the availability of seats in the college. The cancellation process has been put on hold so that there is no movement of students in between different colleges,” DU official notification mentioned.

The fourth cut-off list will be released on October 30. The varsity has 70,000 seats for undergraduate (UG) courses. For details on UG admission, please visit the website- du.ac.in.

READ MORE | DU Admissions 2021: Over 58,000 students secure seats under three cut-off lists

ALSO READ | As DU cut off touches 100%, CBSE students with over 90% marks worry over admission

Latest Education News