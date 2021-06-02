Decision on Maharashtra Board Class 12 exam within two days: Edu Min Varsha Gaikwad

Image Source : PTI/ FILE Decision on Maharashtra Board HSC exam by Friday

Maharashtra Board Class 12 exam 2021: The Maharashtra government will take a decision on conducting HSC, class 12 exam within two days. Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said that a proposal has been sent to Disaster Management Authority and the decision in this regard will be taken in a day or two following a meeting. The health and safety of the students will be our priority, the minister added.

The state government earlier told Bombay High Court that SSC (class 10) and HSC (class 12) exams could not be compared as the latter was a relatively more important milestone for students as their careers depend on it. The state government, in an affidavit, said SSC exams for this year were cancelled amid the coronavirus outbreak after considering the safety of students, teachers, parents and other stakeholders.

The affidavit, by the state's School Education and Sports department deputy secretary Rajendra Pawar, was in response to a PIL filed by a professor, Dhananjay Kulkarni, challenging the April 19 decision of the state government to cancel class 10 exams this year.

The HC, on May 20, had come down heavily on the state government saying it was making a mockery of the education system, and had directed it to file its affidavit on the plea. The HC also sought an explanation as to why the state government was holding class 12 exams. The state government's affidavit said Class XII exams are postponed presently and a final decision on it would be taken after the Centre makes a move on the national level.

- With PTI inputs

