'Pariksha Par Charcha' LIVE: Boards cancelled, how marks will be evaluated? Experts brainstorm

CBSE Class 12 exams cancelled

'Pariksha Par Charcha' LIVE: The Centre on Tuesday decided to cancel the CBSE Class XII board exams for 2021 in view of the pandemic. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) also scrapped the ISC Class XII exams for this year. The government has said that a system for evaluating the students will be announced soon. The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Officials gave a detailed presentation on the wide and extensive consultation held so far and views received from all the stakeholders, including the state governments. The decision brought relief to students, parents and teachers who were worried about the health of the students. The CBSE and CISCE will be releasing the criteria for assessment. According to the government, the assessment method will be well-defined and it will ensure timely results. However, talks are going on about the assessment criteria that will be adopted for evaluation. Class 12 Board exams are considered important in deciding higher studies. Recently, CBSE and CISCE schools were asked to submit data of class 12 students' performance in classes 11, 10, and 9.

India TV is organising a conclave 'Pariksha Par Charcha' wherein school principals and experts brainstorm on evaluation criteria:

13:15 pm: Professor PC Joshi, VC Delhi University

Delhi University VC Professor PC Joshi said that the admission in the varsity will be based on the merit, and students can take admission on the basis of their class 12 results. "The class 12 exam has been cancelled, but students will get their marks on the evaluation criteria taken by CBSE."

The VC also suggested for Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) exam, which is an all-India level entrance exam conducted for admission to central varsities. "The exam is conducted by National Testing Agency, if the covid situation improves, the exam can be held for admission to central varsities," the VC said.

13:05 pm: Priya Aroa, Principal, KRM World School

KRM World School's Principal Priya Aroa suggested that apart from 12th, marks from classes 9 to 11 should be taken into consideration. "Class 12 marks should be the base, but other previous standard marks can be taken into consideration. The students who are serious in their study, performed well throughout their classes," the principal viewed.

12:55 pm: Sandhya Awasthi, Principal, DPS Greater Noida

DPS Greater Noida Principal Sandhya Awasthi suggested concerned students and parents to wait more as the evaluation criteria by CBSE will be taken into consideration every parameters, so that the best, including the average studennts will get satisfied with their result.

12:50 pm: Ameeta Mulla Wattal, Principal, Springdales school

Principal, Springdales school, Ameeta Mulla Wattal suggested that the marks of class 11, class 10 should not be considered. "There is a huge gap between class 10 and class 12 syllabus, so assessment on the basis of previous class 10 marks could not be considered a proper evaluation. Even, also class 11 marks should not be considered." The princiapl suggest the evaluation should be on the pre boards, internal assessment of the class 12 only.

12:45 pm: Jyoti Arora, Principal, Mount Abu Public School

Principal, Mount Abu Public School, Jyoti Arora said that the evaluation criteria will be made in a way giving priority to students' futurre. "I am hopeful that Ministry of Education will try its best to bridge gap between school & higher education, which is highly essential as of now," the principal said," the principal said.

12:35 pm: Ram Singh, Principal, DPS Ranchi

The DPS Ranchi principal said that students are quite worried about the evaluation process as the class 12 exams were cancelled. But, the principal advised students not to be worried, as the board will take an elaboarate assessment process considering all the parameters. "The students' best performance in the previous exam will be taken into consideration," the principal said.

12:30 pm: Suchitra Bhattacharya, Principal, Manav Rachna International School

According to the principal Suchitra Bhattacharya, the CBSE will consider the result of class 10, class 11, and internal assessment of 12th board exam at the time of preparing the final mark sheet.

Latest Education News