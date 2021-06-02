Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE to announce Class 12 results between July end-mid August

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday said that it will announce results of Class 12 examinations by mid August. The development comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced cancellation of Class 12 board examinations keeping in view the safety and security of students amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking exclusively to India TV, CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi shared the board's future course of plan with regard to the much-awaited evaluation policy and assessment of results.

"Exams have been cancelled keeping in view the safety of students and timely announcement of results. Board is assessing criteria for evaluation and marking. It will take some time and will be put in public domain. Results will be announced between July end and mid August," he said.

The government on Tuesday decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic across the country with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the decision has been taken in the interest of students and the anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Modi in which it was decided that the CBSE will take steps to compile the results of Class 12 students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

Students and parents heaved a sigh of relief as the government announced cancellation of the examinations. Following CBSE's footsteps, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat have cancelled the exams so far.

