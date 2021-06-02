Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE Madhya Pradesh follows CBSE footsteps, cancels Class 12 board exams

Following CBSE's footseps, the Madhya Pradesh board has also decided to cancel Class 12 board examinations in the state. The key decision was announced by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

"Class 12 board examinations in Madhya Pradesh have been cancelled. We can worry about their career later but their lives are most precious right now. We have constituted a committee of ministers who will consult experts and decide on students' evaluation," Chouhan said today.

Earlier today, respective boards in Haryana and Gujarat too announced cancellation of the examinations.

In a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, it was decided that the CBSE will take steps to compile the results of class 12 students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

Following suit, CISCE also decided to cancel Class 12 board examinations this year in view of the COVID-19 situation. "The results will be processed on a mechanism which will also include the internal examinations conducted by the schools. The schools will be informed in due course of time, of this mechanism," the CISCE said.

