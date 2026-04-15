Punjab: At least 5 killed, 15 injured in bus crash in Fatehgarh Sahib

Fatehgarh Sahib (Punjab):

At least five people were killed, and 15 others were injured in a tragic bus crash in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib city on Wednesday morning.

According to initial information, the incident occurred near Bassi Pathana, where the bus carrying passengers veered off the road and crashed into trees along the way.

At least 5 people have been reported dead in the mishap, while more than 15 passengers sustained injuries, officials said.

The injured were immediately rushed to nearby hospitals, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

The accident is said to have been severe, causing panic and chaos at the scene. Police and rescue teams reached the spot soon after receiving the information and relief operations are underway.