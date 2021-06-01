Not satisfied with assessment, Class 12 students can appear in exams later: CBSE

Image Source : PTI/ FILE CBSE Class 12 exam 2021 cancelled

CBSE Class 12 exam 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12 exams were cancelled on Tuesday. The CBSE, in a statement, mentioned that students who will not be satisfied with the assessment criteria can appear in the board exams to be held when the situation becomes conducive. Meanwhile, according to board, class 12 assessmnet will be made as per well-defined objective criteria in a time bound manner.

The decision to cancel the class 12 exam was taken following a high-level meeting chaired by PM Narendra Modi. The prime minister said that the decision on Class 12 CBSE Exams has been taken in the interest of students. He stated that COVID-19 has affected the academic calendar and the issue of Board Exams has been causing immense anxiety among students, parents and teachers, which must be put to an end.

"Government of India has decided to cancel the Class XII CBSE Board Exams. After extensive consultations, we have taken a decision that is student-friendly, one that safeguards the health as well as future of our youth," the prime minister said in a tweet.

The CBSE had earlier proposed conducting the exams between July 15 to August 26 and the result to be declared in September.

