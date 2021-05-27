Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE/PTI Class 12 Board: West Bengal to hold exams in late July, CM Mamata Banerjee announces

West Bengal will hold Class 12 board examinations in late July, chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Thursday. She said Class 10 tests will be conducted in mid-August. The decision comes days after a high-level meeting chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh discussed with states the feasibility of conducting Class 12 board exams.

A majority of states chosen the option of conducting shorter duration class 12 board exams in home schools for major subjects while few stressed on the need to vaccinate students and teachers before going ahead with the exercise.

Meanwhile, around 300 students recently wrote a letter to Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana to quash the proposal regarding physical conduct of examination and provide for alternative assessment scheme similar to last year.

