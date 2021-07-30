CHSE Odisha Class 12th +2 result 2021 tomorrow: Websites, direct link, how to check

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE Check class 12 result at orissaresults.nic.in

CHSE Odisha 12th +2 result 2021: The result of Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha class 12 Science, Commerce exams will be announced on July 31. Students registered can check the results through the official website- orissaresults.nic.in.

A total of 3.50 lakh students enrolled for the class 12 exam this year, which was canceled due to Covid-19 second wave.

Odisha 12th Result 2021: Direct Link

Students can check their CHSE +2 Science, Commerce Result 2021 here. Check direct link.

Odisha 12th Result 2021: Steps to check

Visit the official website- orissaresults.nic.in Click on the Class 12 result link Enter login credentials- registration number, roll number Class 12 Science, Commerce result will appear on the screen Download the class 12 result, take a printout for further reference.

The class 10 result was earlier declared on June 25, and a total of 97.87 per cent students passed the HSC exam successfully.

