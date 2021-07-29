CHSE Odisha Class 12th +2 result 2021: Check release date and time

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CHSE Odisha Class 12 result will be available at orissaresults.nic.in

CHSE Odisha 12th +2 result 2021: The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will announce the result of class 12 Science, Commerce exams on July 31. Students enrolled for the class 12 exam can check the results through the official website- orissaresults.nic.in.

A total of 3.50 lakh students enrolled for the class 12 exam this year, which was canceled due to Covid-19 second wave. Meanwhile, no decision on results of Arts and Vocational studies have been taken yet.

CHSE Odisha Class 12th +2 result 2021: How to check

Visit the official website- orissaresults.nic.in Click on the Class 12 result link Enter login credentials- registration number, roll number Class 12 Science, Commerce result will appear on the screen Download the class 12 result, take a print out for further reference.

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2021: Direct Link

Students can check their CHSE +2 Science, Commerce Result 2021 here. Check direct link.

The class 10 result was earlier declared on June 25, and a total of 97.87 per cent students passed the HSC exam successfully.

