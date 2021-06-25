BSE Odisha HSC 10th result 2021 today; check websites, direct link

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE Odisha HSC 10th result will be available at the websites- orissaresults.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in

BSE Odisha HSC 10th result 2021: The result of Board of Secondary Education (BSE Odisha) class 10 exam will be announced on Friday, June 25. All the students who were already been declared pass can check the results through the official websites- orissaresults.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in. The result link will be activated at 6 pm.

The state government earlier cancelled the class 10 exam due to the Covid pandemic, and decided to evaluate students on the basis of their performance in class 9, and internal assessment marks of class 10.

BSE Odisha HSC 10th result 2021: Websites, direct link

Students should note that the direct links to check and download Odisha Board HSC Result 2021 will be available once the BSE Odisha class 10 Result is released.

The class 10 result will be available at the official websites- orissaresults.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in, other private websites, and app. The students can check their result from 6 pm.

Class 10 result via SMS

Students can check their Odisha BSE Class 10 Result via text messages. For this, the candidate needs to type RESULTOR10 Roll number and send it to 56263.

Steps to check HSC Class 10 result

Step 1: Visit the official websites-- bseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'Annual H.S.C Result-2021'

Step 3: Enter your Odisha BSE 10th roll number and registration number and click on submit

Step 4: Your BSE Odisha 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download your Odisha HSC result and take a printout for future reference.

Over six lakh candidates were enrolled for the HSC exam scheduled to be held from May 3 to 15.

