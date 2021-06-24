BSE Odisha HSC 10th result 2021 tomorrow: When, where and how to check

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Odisha HSC 10th result will be announced on June 25

BSE Odisha 10th result 2021: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE Odisha) will announce the result of HSC, class 10 exam on Friday, June 25. The state government earlier cancelled the class 10 exam due to the Covid pandemic, and decided to evaluate students on the basis of their performance in class 9, and internal assessment marks of class 10. All the students were also been declared pass.

Once released, the students can check the result through the official websites- orissaresults.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in. The result link will be activated at 6 pm.

BSE Odisha HSC Class 10 result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites-- bseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'Annual H.S.C Result-2021'

Step 3: Enter your Odisha BSE 10th roll number and registration number and click on submit

Step 4: Your BSE Odisha 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download your Odisha HSC result and take a printout for future reference.

Students can check their Odisha BSE Class 10 Result via text messages. For this, the candidate needs to type RESULTOR10 Roll number and send it to 56263.

Students should note that the direct links to check and download Odisha Board HSC Result 2021 will be available once the BSE Odisha class 10 Result is released.

Over six lakh candidates were enrolled for the HSC exam scheduled to be held from May 3 to 15.

