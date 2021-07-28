NEP 2020 now being accepted worldwide, says former Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

Follow us on National Education Policy was approved by the Union Cabinet on July 29, 2020.

NEP 2020: The National Education Policy (NEP), which received accolades from various quarters, will complete a year on July 29. Former Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, the man behind the NEP, has expressed satisfaction that his initiative has been received well all over. Pokhriyal said that the "country's education policy is now being accepted worldwide." In an exclusive interaction with IndiaTV, Ramesh Pokhriyal said, "Education Ministers from across the world and educationists, have approached to know about the government's education policy. Everyone has appreciated the policy, and I also got a call from Cambridge University to talk on NEP." Also students and teachers from various universities worldwide have shown interest on National Education Policy.

Talking about the drafting of National Education Policy, Pokhriyal said that around 33 crore students and parents, 1.1 crore teachers and professors, 1,000 vice-chancellors, principals of 50,000-degree colleges, and education ministers, stakeholders were consulted before implementing the policy. "Everyone has welcomed the National Education Policy keeping aside the political differences. Non-BJP ruled states - Maharashtra, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, left ruling state Kerala, everyone accepted the government's education policy," the former education minister said. "Till now, there is no opposition against NEP in the country. The new policy is aim to build nation, transforming India, and will help to prosper in knowledge, research, science, technology, and all spheres," Pokhriyal added.

One Year of NEP 2020: Here are views of the education fraternity

IIT Delhi Director V. Ramgopal Rao- "As an Institute of Eminence, IIT Delhi is fully cognizant of its role in the timely and proper execution of educational policies. The Institute is carefully examining the structure and nature of its existing programs, that could provide a strong foundation for introducing the NEP 2020 directives. Over the last many months, a committee for the implementation of NEP 2020 has carefully considered all Higher Education-related guidelines. Currently, feedback on the committee’s report is being sought from all academic units for further deliberations."

Joseph Emamuel, Director Academics, CBSE - "NEP will bring transformation in all walks of school education including Teaching ,learning, assessment, teachers capacity building and quality of schools. Inclusiveness and empowerment are the thrust of NEP."

Jyoti Arora, Principal, Mount Abu Public School- "One year of National Education Policy 2020 has witnessed innumerable small to big initiatives to set the tone for overall change. At the outset, Ministry of Education, CBSE, NCERT and other bodies must be applauded for leading from the front. Various initiatives in the direction of holistic assessments and academics, professional development of teachers by COE of CBSE , building a culture of innovation through ATLs & AICTE initiatives, promotion of toy-based and other research based teaching learning styles among are leading the education community towards intermediate stages of the policy. The latest initiative of developing Pedagogical Leaderships across India by CBSE and NIEPA is a big step in the direction of achievement of the vision."

Dr. P. Venkat Rangan, Vice- Chancellor, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham- "The NEP 2020 gives importance to visual thinking. In the coming years, we will be able to implement many take-aways from this policy in our university. Integration of vocational programs with our main curriculum will be the next step. A few years back, we initiated the IoE process and are now ranked among the top private universities in India. We are happy to note that several of our vision points -- Education for Life, Compassion Driven Research, Multidisciplinary, Global Impact --- are an integral part of the NEP 2020."

Ameeta Mulla Wattal, Chairperson and Executive Director Education, DLF Foundation Schools and Scholarship Programmes - "The launch of the National Education Policy 2020, was a remarkable progression in the area of education and learning. Our current education system was never designed to fulfil the needs of our children. The New Education Policy came at a time when schools had to adjust to changing societal demands and expectations by transforming themselves in role and identity."

Vineet Gupta, Founder and Trustee, Plaksha- "The NEP is well suited to bolstering our education system and transforming India into a global education hub. The policy introduces long-awaited measures that are tailored to 21st century's holistic, adaptable, and multidisciplinary needs. As an entrepreneur and a university founder, I believe that the successful execution of any policy requires widespread support and engagement from important stakeholders. Even though NEP faced implementation challenges due to the pandemic, I am confident that the policy will improve India's status as a global knowledge superpower by propelling our education system in the right direction."

Ruchir Arora, Co-Founder and CEO, CollegeDekho- "With its focus on strengthening a student’s practical knowledge and developing a scientific temper from a young age, NEP is on the right track. Ushering regional languages for Engineering education, conducting entrance exams like JEE Main & NEET in 13 languages are some of the initiatives that have worked well in the last year. We are excited to see the outcome of changes by NEP such as the introduction of Sign Language as one of the subjects, special focus on Artificial Intelligence, the Academic Credit Bank, and the Multiple Entry & Exit Options in IoEs, etc. If the entire education fraternity and the government continue to work in partnership with specific strategies in mind and a step-by-step approach, whilst evaluating and improving them from time to time, India will surely be able to match global standards of quality and value-based education."

FIITJEE Mentor Debdeep Banerjee- "National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 was passed by the cabinet on this very day in 2020 paving the way for large scale changes in School as well as Higher Education. It has mandated several changes but some of them seem more important than others. These are some of the topics that are being addressed currently and we can expect Honourable PM sir to launch certain new schemes and ideas on these lines to ensure that we adhere to the first phase deadline of April-2022."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address educationists, policy makers besides students and teachers from across the country on Thursday to mark the one year completion of reforms under the National Education Policy 2020. The NEP was approved by the Union Cabinet on July 29, 2020.

