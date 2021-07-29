One year of NEP 2020: PM Modi to launch multiple initiatives in education sector today

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PM Modi to address education community today

NEP 2020: As the National Education Policy (NEP) completes one year today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address educationists, students and teachers from across the country on Thursday via video conferencing. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will also be present on the occasion.

PM Modi will also launch multiple initiatives in the education sector, include Vidya Pravesh, a three-month play-based school preparation module for Grade 1 students, Indian sign language as a subject at the secondary level, and NISHTHA 2. 0, an integrated programme of teacher training designed by the NCERT.

SAFAL (structured assessment for analyzing learning levels), a competency-based assessment framework for Grades 3, 5, and 8 in CBSE schools, and a website dedicated to artificial intelligence will also be launched, the PMO said. The event will witness the launch of the National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR) and the National Education Technology Forum (NETF).

These initiatives will mark a significant step towards realisation of the goals of NEP 2020 and will make the education sector more vibrant and accessible, PMO in its release mentioned.

The NEP 2020 is the guiding philosophy for changing the learning landscape, making education holistic and for building strong foundations for an Atmanirbhar Bharat. This is the first education policy of the 21st century and replaces the thirty-four year old National Policy on Education (NPE), 1986, the statement mentioned.

Built on the foundational pillars of Access, Equity, Quality, Affordability and Accountability, this policy is aligned to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and aims to transform India into a vibrant knowledge society and global knowledge superpower by making both school and college education more holistic, flexible, multidisciplinary, suited to 21st century needs and aimed at bringing out the unique capabilities of each student, as per the release.

