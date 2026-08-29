NEET PG 2026 dress code for male, female aspirants; here's what to wear and not on exam day

New Delhi:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET PG 2026) will be held on Sunday, August 30. NEET PG is scheduled to be held in a single shift from 9 am to 12:30 pm. The candidates need to carry Aadhaar card at the exam centre along with their hall ticket. The reporting time for NEET PG exam 2026 is 8:30 am.

NEET PG 2026: Shift, reporting time

Shift timings: 9 am to 12:30 pm

Reporting time: 8:30 am.

NEET PG dress code for male, female aspirants

Male candidates

Candidates need to wear casual trousers, pants, jeans Candidates are advised to wear slippers and not shoes The candidates should not wear any kind of caps, mufflers, head covering.

Female candidates

Candidates need to wear leggings/trousers Choose simple sandals and avoid shoes. Avoid Mehandi and don't carry a handbag or purse inside the exam centre.

NEET PG exam 2026 centre guidelines

The candidates need to carry Aadhaar card at the exam centre along with their hall ticket as Aadhaar-based authentication is mandatory for aspirants

Along with NEET PG Aadhaar card and admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity

NEET PG exam centre gate will be closed at 8:30 am. The candidates need to report at the NEET PG exam centre on and before 8:30 am

Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

NEET PG revised paper pattern

NEET PG will comprise of 180 multiple-choice questions. Each question will carry four response options, and candidates will be required to select the single most appropriate answer. While the number of questions has been reduced, the marking scheme remains unchanged. Candidates will be awarded four marks for every correct response, while one mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer. No marks will be awarded or deducted for questions that are left unanswered.

For details on NEET PG exam 2026, please visit the official website - nbe.edu.in.

Also Read:

Aadhaar authentication for NEET PG 2026 aspirants tomorrow; 'paper leak not possible,' says NMC chairman